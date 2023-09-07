NJ flavors that fit the fall season better than pumpkin spice

It's that time of year, New Jersey. That time where everything under the moon becomes pumpkin spice.

Much like how Spirit Halloween starts creeping into the spotlight as early as August (or dare we say, July?), pumpkin spice dominates across the country. Coffee being the most obvious taken over by the flavor.

But it's not just coffee. Things like muffins, cereal, candies, bagels, and more will all get that special holiday touch throughout the autumn season.

And the hype is always huge all across the country no matter where you go. Even here in New Jersey there's no escaping it.

And although most of us do enjoy the occasional pumpkin spice treat, sometimes the push is a little too aggressive. And oftentimes, that push will make us forget about the other great fall flavors that are also out there.

Pumpkin Spice cereal Cheerios, craziest Pumpkin Spice products Pumpkin Spice Plague in NJ (Target.com)

It's just how it is when autumn rolls around. Every product wants a piece of that pumpkin spice action.

Not that there's anything wrong with it as a seasonal flavor. Many people actually like the sudden shift toward pumpkin spice to match the season.

However, there's more to it than simply pumpkin spicing everything. Here's just a handful of other flavors that make a great alternative to pumpkin spice as a fall flavor.

Some of which are true Jersey favorites that are produced right here.

17 Fall Flavors That Are Better Than Pumpkin Spice For those who dislike the ever-so-loved pumpkin spice, here is a list of 17 alternative fall flavors that taste better than pumpkin spice.

Best NJ family fall fun, pumpkin picking NJ, New Jersey fall 2018 Best NJ family fall fun 2018 (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media NJ)

Flavors that are truly Jersey

Did you happen to notice with the flavors above how many have true Jersey roots? So many great flavors grown right here in The Garden State.

The most Jersey one of the bunch would have to be Cranberry. Just think about how many cranberries are grown within our borders every year.

Not to mention how many old cranberry bogs still exist throughout the state, even if they're not used anymore. It's certainly one great alternative to pumpkin spice.

Cranberry harvest (Photo Credit: Peter Oudemans) Cranberry harvest (Photo Credit: Peter Oudemans)

Another great Jersey choice is apple. Especially during the fall when most varieties of apples are ready to be picked from the trees.

So many different foods and beverages are made with apple and apple flavoring that it just fits the season. Plus, we have a handful of orchards to choose from when trying to find those perfect apples.

Definitely another great Jersey flavor to consider this fall as a pumpkin spice alternative.

NJ apple picking best family fall fun 2017 NJ Bucket List: fall apple picking in New Jersey for 2017 (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

Of course, there are more flavors that have ties to New Jersey. But when it comes to fall, there's not much that beats apples and cranberries grown right here from the Garden State.

Homegrown and delicious. Two great Jersey alternatives to celebrate the fall season that isn't pumpkin spice.

What Do Different Color Pumpkins Mean? Orange may be the most popular color of pumpkins during the fall season, but you'll more than likely spot a variety of colored gourds on doorsteps in the fall. And yes, they all have a meaning behind them. Good Housekeeping breaks it down:

