We cannot turn around without seeing a pumpkin in a store, outdoor market, on a doorstep, or in an ad for some kind of pumpkin-flavored drink. It makes me crazy when I see pumpkins out before summer even ends. Stop rushing us...but that is another story!

Nothing says autumn like a pumpkin, but this superfood offers more than just a beloved latte flavor. Believe it or not, a pumpkin is considered a fruit because anything that starts from a flower is botanically a fruit. In addition to being tasty, this winter squash is packed with fiber, antioxidants, and nutrients that may protect us against certain cancers, improve our digestion and even help us sleep. Their rich orange color comes from beta-carotene which converts to Vitamin A to protect our eye health.

Here's a little-known fact, there is no pumpkin in pumpkin spice. The blend comes from cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, ginger, and allspice. Each spice has its own antioxidant benefits but for even more nutrients, try adding real pumpkin to your diet this fall. The best way to reap the benefits of pumpkin is to skip the pumpkin-spiced sweets and try pumpkin soup, seeds, or plain roasted pumpkin slices. Not one for scooping out the insides of a pumpkin? Neither am I. Here are the four biggest benefits of pumpkin and benefits of pumpkin and a link to 30 healthy pumpkin recipes.