NJ food shocker — Jersey tomatoes better than NJ pizza

If you are among those who thought the 2020 election seemed fishy, just listen to this crazy upset.

In a recent online poll asking people to pick the best of ten iconic NJ foods, the Jersey tomato beat everything. Even pizza. The poll was up for several days; we had hundreds of listeners cast votes.

Jersey Tomatoes (Photo: Muzzarelli Farms in Vineland) Jersey Tomatoes (Photo: Muzzarelli Farms in Vineland) loading...

The end result was the Jersey tomato with 28.85% of the vote, followed by Jersey pizza with 27.4%.

Come on. In what universe does a tomato, even a delicious Jersey tomato, have more appeal than Jersey pizza? Not only did it beat pizza, it beat pork roll egg and cheese; a food so New Jersey, it’s only heard of here.

(Photo: Getty Images, istockphoto) (Photo: Getty Images, istockphoto) loading...

That got 21.15%.

Almost as a sarcastic lark, I included saltwater taffy among the ten just to prove it would get the fewest votes. My prevailing theory on saltwater taffy is people buy it at the Jersey shore as a gift for others who then never eat the stuff.

Even there I was wrong; it came in 8th place. People ranked disco fries lower, and a Jersey-style sloppy Joe sandwich was dead last.

I mean come on, disco fries less popular than saltwater taffy? Have these people never been in a diner after the bars closed?

Pizza from Zonis Brooklyn Brick Coal Oven Pizzeria (Photo: Zonis Brooklyn Brick Coal Oven Pizzeria on FaceBook) Pizza from Zonis Brooklyn Brick Coal Oven Pizzeria (Photo: Zonis Brooklyn Brick Coal Oven Pizzeria on FaceBook) loading...

Thin-crust Jersey pizza less popular than a Jersey tomato? When’s the last time you overheard a passionate argument about who makes the best Jersey tomato? Or whether it’s acceptable to eat a tomato with a knife and fork? If there’s one thing New Jersey is famous for, it’s our almost cult-like appreciation for good pizza.

I’m not saying I’m going to call for fake electors and get Georgia on the phone, I’m just saying something doesn’t seem right here.

Dennis Malloy's easy, delicious Jersey tomato flatbread This is the best time of year to make use of the abundance of jersey tomatoes while they last.

