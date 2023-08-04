Was a Mountain Lion Cub Spotted in Mantua, New Jersey?

If you're new here, let me catch you up.

Over the last couple of years, there have been some alleged sightings of mountain lions, or cougars, in New Jersey. We've published a number of stories, many of which you can find using this link.

I've received dozens of reports from people all over the state who have claimed to have seen these felines. We're not talking bobcats - we're talking mountain lions, also known as cougars.

Get our free mobile app

In addition to reports, I've received photos and videos of some of these animals.

One of the most recent reports is from K.P., who claims to have seen a "mountain lion cub" in Mantua, New Jersey.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Not only did she sell the animal, but she was able to snap a couple of photos. Her sighting took place on April 20, 2023, in her parents' neighborhood in Mantua:

"I enjoy walking in their neighborhood because it is a 55 and older community in which I feel safe. During one walk, I noticed in a neighbor's backyard what I thought was a stocky dog. I'm leary of dogs, so I was hyper-vigilant. When It turned to cross into another yard, I realized it was a lion cub. I had my phone on me and took these photos, but I was a little too far away to get clearer images. In the side profile photo, it looks like a wolf, but I saw it with my eyes...it was definitely a lion cub."

K.P. says she knocked on some doors and alerted neighbors. She said there was a township worker's truck nearby - and it was called because a neighbor has reported the animal.

Here are the photos she took:

Courtesy of K.P. Courtesy of K.P. loading...

Courtesy of K.P. Courtesy of K.P. loading...

It certainly appears to be cat-like - but, is it a mountain lion? Let us know in the comments what you think.

If you have your own sighting you'd like to share, please reach out. My email is joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.