Awkward! — NJ comic dissed by Simon Cowell on ‘AGT’

Now I like Maureen Langan, I’ve written about her before; she’s a comic from New Jersey. Specifically from Lake Hiawatha, where, by the way, there is no lake.

Her style is middle-aged angst, and Jersey girl attitude. She doesn’t want to hate people, they make her hate them. She’s a victim.

Now, she’s no newcomer. She’s shared a state with Steven Wright, Paula Poundstone, and Robin Williams. When she first appeared on “America’s Got Talent”, she received a standing ovation.

But this week was the semi-finals auditions, and while he said she was good, judge Simon Cowell said she wasn’t great. Awwwwkwarrrd.

Judge for yourself; here’s her audition, and Simon’s critique comes at about 4:30 in the video.

Ouch, Simon.

Now Howie Mandel, who actually has been a stand-up comedian, loved this Jersey girl. One thing that Simon Cowell said was true is that it’s one of the hardest things in the world to have no backing band, no music, no props and magic tricks, no lights and no effects, just you alone on a bare stage with a microphone; and not only making people laugh, but turning it into an art form. You would think that's easy because your friends think you're funny, but go try it in front of strangers.

No matter what, Maureen Langan isn't going anywhere. She's worked across the United States, Canada, Europe, and even South Africa. She played a reporter once in a movie with "Friends" star Lisa Kudrow. The plot according to IMDB.com:

A Jewish-American Princess is forced to take control of a hard-core hip-hop label and tries to rein in one of the label's most controversial rappers.

It was given a user rating of only 2.9 out of 10. And I'm sure Langan would have a joke about that.

