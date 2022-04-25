NJ High School Senior Drowns after Trying To Retrieve Kids’ Ball From Pond

NEW MILFORD — A high school senior was laid to rest Monday after drowning in a pond Friday night.

New Milford police said they were called about 7:15 p.m. on a report that an 18-year-old man who did not resurface after going into the Hardcastle Pond.

His body was recovered around 10 p.m. by one of the several water search and rescue teams that responded.

A resident of the neighboring Dorchester Manor Apartments told NorthJersey.com he saw Clinten Ajit go into the pond to retrieve a soccer ball for some kids.

Clinten Ajit Clinten Ajit (Gabriella George via GoFundMe) loading...

A planned out future

A GoFundMe page identified the victim as a New Milford High School senior who was planning to study criminal justice at Montclair State University.

Ajit moved to the United States from India with his parents in 2012, according to the GoFundMe page.

"He enjoyed participating in musical theater, band, and various sports. Clinten was an intelligent, humorous, and kind young man," organizer Gabriella George wrote.

Ajit's funeral was held Monday at St. Peter's Mar Thoma Church in Washington Township, Bergen County. Members of the band played during the funeral and his wake service on Sunday.

"Sometimes the very last thing one says or one does is a testament to who they really are. I believe his last actions were simply to help, to serve, and to do what he could for someone else," the Rev. Jaisen A. Thomas said during Clinten's funeral.

"His love, his memory and his character will leave a lasting legacy. A model for all of us and especially for the family."

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

NJ county fairs make a comeback: Check out the schedule for 2022 UPDATED 4/10: A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2022. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)