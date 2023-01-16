The University of Georgia and the Georgia Bulldogs football family are mourning the loss of one of their own, Devin Willock, who was killed in a car crash over the weekend. But as a New Jersey native, he was one of our own, too.



It's the most unimaginable of tragedies. On Saturday, Devin Willock was in celebration mode as he and his fellow UGA Bulldogs took part in a parade in their honor after recently winning the national championship game for the second straight year. They were the toast of the town. No one could have expected such a festive day would end in heartbreak.

But early Sunday morning, a car Willock was riding in got into a deadly accident. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Devin Willock was just 20 years old.

Also killed was the driver and Bulldogs staff member, Chandler LeCroy, who passed away after being transported to a hospital, according to CNN. Two other passengers, UGA offensive lineman Warren McClendon and staffer Victoria Bowles, reportedly survived.

The vehicle the victims were riding in left the roadway for some reason approximately 3 a.m. Sunday, striking two utility poles before coming to a stop in front of an apartment complex.

Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart expressed the team's sadness, saying, "Devin was an outstanding young man in every way and was always smiling. He was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible."

Willock was from New Milford, New Jersey, in Bergen County and a graduate of Paramus Catholic High School. He'd been a redshirt sophomore at UGA at the time of his death. In a sad twist of fate, Willock's half-brother also died in an automobile accident back in 2009, according to app.com.

2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama Getty Images loading...

Willock's family, including his father, had traveled to Georgia to join Devin at the parade, and after had dinner together at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, app.com reports.

The Georgia Bulldogs annihilated in the CFP Championship Game on January 9th with a final score of 65-7.

In a statement, New Milford Mayor Michael Putrino said, "Our community's heartfelt thoughts are with the Willock family. We had the pleasure to watch Devin play in New Milford and follow his career as a student athlete at Paramus Catholic and the University of Georgia. He was a young man with a big smile and bright future on and off the field. He will be missed and remembered by many. Our prayers extend to the LeCroy family for their loss as well."

A town gazebo was illuminated red in memory of Willock.

