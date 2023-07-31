NJ is one of the friendliest and most welcoming states

The secret is out.

The rest of the country is catching on that New Jerseyans are leaps and bounds better than we’re given credit for.

No, we’re not all mobsters. Not one of us has ever said “New Joisey” unironically. Don’t even get me started on how the Jersey Shore cast doesn’t properly represent us.

While NJ has a history of having a bad reputation, a new survey has been put out revealing that visitors of the Garden State consider it to be one of the most hospitable states in the country.

The study, performed by Gunther Kia, surveyed 3,000 roadtrippers to, as they put it:

capture their real-life experiences to identify which American states boast the friendliest locals - the individuals who, with their spirit of hospitality, have the power to transform a road trip into a cherished memory. Respondents were asked to rank their hosts' friendliness on a scale of 1-10 (with 10 equating to the friendliest).

Let’s start with our neighbors, I’m happy to say we’re friendlier than them.

(Does that make me petty? Does that take away from our friendliness? I don’t care! Let’s enjoy this victory.)

Roadtrippers in this Gunther Kia survey rank Pennsylvania’s friendliness as 6.5 out of 10. What I’d be more interested in is how they rank their driving. I’m guessing it’s not as high.

New Yorkers were rated much better than Pennsylvanians, they scored 7.3 out of 10.

As for us? New Jerseyans were given a 7.5 out of 10. According to Gunther Kia:

New Jerseyans are also known for their down-to-earth nature and generous spirit, which often manifests in friendly greetings and a readiness to help others. Also, many of the state's community-oriented way of life also seems to resonate with travelers. A strong sense of camaraderie and togetherness exists in small towns and big cities alike.

You can see how each of the states ranked here:

