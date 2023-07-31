Would you know these NJ celebrities by their real names?

“A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.”

Would it though? Would Marion Morrison smell as sweet as John Wayne? Would Norma Jean Mortenson smell as sweet as Marilyn Monroe?

Entertainers often change their names for work. Even politicians have been known to do it, like failed presidential candidate Gary Hart shortening his name from Hartpence.

See if you would know these New Jersey celebrities by their real names. (One is just a maiden name I'm throwing in for fun.) You’ll find the correct answers at the end after you scroll through more 'Celebrity names vs. real names’ which include a bonus Jersey girl.

Joseph Lane

Star of stage and screen, winner of 3 Tony awards.

Tracy Lauren Marrow

Born in Newark and known for music and acting.

Joseph Levitch

Comic, actor and humanitarian who lived into his 90s.

Francesco Stephen Castelluccio

A singer born in Newark with 5 number one hits with his band and 2 as a solo artist.

Willie Junior Maxwell II

Hip hop artist who couldn’t stay out of trouble sentenced to 6 years in prison on federal drug conviction.

Martha Helen Kostyra

TV personality and businesswoman who did some jail time of her own. (Kostyra was a maiden name)

David Seth Kotkin

Professional musician and way better at it than Gob on “Arrested Development.”

Jay Scott Greenspan

Actor on one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. And it was all about nothing.

Ashley Nicolette Frangipane

Singer from Edison whose debut studio album “Badlands” went Double Platinum.

Correct answers found after this list of celebrity vs. real names.

LOOK: Celebrity stage names vs. their real names Stacker reveals the real names of celebrities.

Now see how you did with those Jersey celebrities real names.

Joseph Lane

Star of stage and screen, winner of 3 Tony awards.

NATHAN LANE

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP loading...

Tracy Lauren Marrow

Born in Newark and known for music and acting.

ICE-T

IEBA 2017 Conference - Day 1 Rapper and record producer Ice T. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA) loading...

Joseph Levitch

Comic, actor and humanitarian who lived into his 90s.

JERRY LEWIS

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Francesco Stephen Castelluccio

A singer born in Newark with 5 number one hits with his band and 2 as a solo artist.

FRANKIE VALLI

BBC Proms In The Park - Hyde Park Getty Images loading...

Willie Junior Maxwell II

Hip hop artist who couldn’t stay out of trouble sentenced to 6 years in prison on federal drug conviction.

FETTY WAP

Fetty Wap, Willie Junior Maxwell II Charles Sykes/Invision/AP loading...

Martha Helen Kostyra

TV personality and businesswoman who did some jail time of her own. (Kostyra was a maiden name)

MARTHA STEWART

The New York Times Food For Tomorrow Conference 2016 - Day 2 Neilson Barnard loading...

David Seth Kotkin

Professional magician and way better at it than Gob on “Arrested Development.”

DAVID COPPERFIELD

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Jay Scott Greenspan

Actor on one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. And it was all about nothing.

JASON ALEXANDER

New Jersey Hall Of Fame In this Oct. 30, 2017, file photo, Jason Alexander attends a special screening of Marvel Studios' "Thor: Ragnarok", hosted by The Cinema Society, at The Whitby Hotel in New York. "Seinfeld" star Alexander, rocker Southside Johnny Lyon and the authors of "Jaws" and "Game Of Thrones" are among those being inducted to the New Jersey Hall of Fame. Fellow New Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi, already in the hall, is due to induct Southside Johnny during the ceremony in Asbury Park on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP, File) loading...

Ashley Nicolette Frangipane

Singer from Edison whose debut studio album “Badlands” went Double Platinum.

HALSEY

2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP loading...

