NJ is one of the top 10 U.S. states for web developer careers

Recent research by Digital Silk, a leading web design company, has found that if you call New Jersey home, you're in one of the top 10 states in the nation for a successful career in web development.

The study looked at crucial metrics to determine the ideal states for web developers.

They considered the average base salary for web developers, the prevalence of remote work opportunities, and a vital quality of life scale.

This scale factors in average wages against essential living costs such as rent, food, and transportation.

In this analysis, New Jersey secured a solid ninth place on the list, boasting an index score of 55.8 out of 100. What makes the Garden State stand out? Here are the key highlights:

🖥️ Remote Work Opportunities: A substantial 22.1% of New Jersey's workforce enjoys the flexibility of working from home, a perk highly sought after in the web development field.

🖥️ Competitive Salaries: Web developers in New Jersey are earning an impressive average base salary of $81,250, which proves that our state values their expertise.

🖥️ Quality of Life: With a score of 5.56 on the quality of life scale, New Jersey offers a balance between earnings and living costs, ensuring web developers can thrive both professionally and personally.

New Jersey is making waves as the ninth-best state for web development careers. It's worth noting that Washington takes the top spot in this prestigious ranking, with its high average base salary, abundant web development job opportunities, and a thriving remote work culture.

Virginia, another east coast hot spot takes second, reinforcing the region's prominence in the field.

So, if you're passionate about web development and seeking a state that values your skills, New Jersey emerges as a prime destination.

If you’ve been considering a similar career path, you’re on the right track. There’s as much demand for talented web developers here as ever. If not more.

And it turns out, NJ is actually a great environment in which to succeed at it. It’s creative, exciting and lucrative. And you’re in the right state at the right time.

