Places in New Jersey where you can now carry a legal handgun

TRENTON — Concealed carry became a lot easier for those with firearms permits, under a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June 2022.

Months after New Jersey passed its own law, trying to ban guns from “sensitive places,” a federal judge has all but dismantled that list of locations.

Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs Executive Director Scott Bach called the preliminary injunction a "devastating blow" to the state's attempts to curb gun permit holders from carrying firearms.

A spokesperson for Gov. Phil Murphy said the judge’s decision “was poorly reasoned."

“We are thankful that the Attorney General has immediately appealed this ruling to keep our residents safe from the relentless attack of the gun lobby in our federal courts," Murphy’s Deputy Press Secretary Tyler Jones said.

On Monday, the state filed an emergency motion for stay, pending appeal, while also simultaneously moving to expedite the underlying appeal.

“A stay is urgently needed. The preliminary injunction prevents the State from enforcing its democratically-enacted laws. It bars the State from protecting residents and law enforcement from gun violence in sensitive places. It empowers individuals to carry firearms onto their neighbors’ porches and into local businesses without seeking the owners’ consent. And it risks significant confusion on the ground,” according to the court filing by the state Attorney General’s Office,

It added “When federal courts in New York issued near-identical preliminary injunctions against near-identical provisions, the Second Circuit issued stays pending appeal.”

U.S. District Judge Renee Maria Bumb, appointed to the bench by President George W. Bush, found the state’s attempt to restrict legal gun owners from carrying firearms at roughly two dozen public spaces to be unconstitutional — for all but playgrounds and youth sporting events, on the grounds that it interfered with Second Amendment rights.

While Bumb also included medical offices and ambulatory care facilities in her preliminary injunction, she did not include other types of health care facilities.

That means state law still applied to the following as sensitive places, as of May: general or special hospitals, rehabilitation center, extended care facility, nursing home, maternity hospital, outpatient clinic, dispensary, assisted living center, home health care agency and residential health care facility.

Here is an updated look at what the judge's order means, for gun owners and other citizens, around the state.

Places in New Jersey where you can now carry a legal gun New Jersey passed its own law in December, trying to ban legal guns from “sensitive places.”

A federal judge has found many of those spots to be legally protected on the grounds of armed self-defense, noting in her opinion, “Crowded locations are not sensitive places."

Here's the latest on what is legally allowed.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

