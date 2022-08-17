It's almost time for every kid's worst nightmare: the last night of summer vacation.

We're officially entering the latter half of August, which means the kids here in the Garden State will be entering their new grade sooner rather than later. Labor Day is right around the corner, and then after that comes the last sleep before school.

We all know the craziness that comes with getting the kids ready to head back to school for another year. There's so much to be done. Whether it's shopping for new school clothes or buying school supplies, there never does seem to be an end to the list of things to accomplish before school starts.

How's that summer reading and workbook packet coming?

Once the first day of school finally does roll around, though, it's one that's always full of both excitement and jitters for kids and parents alike. The kids are excited to be reunited with their friends while parents look forward to a few hours of peace a day.

The one back-to-school tradition that will never die will always be the first-day-of-school picture. From Pre-k all the way through eighth grade, even through high school, for some, moms everywhere will make sure they get that perfect shot of their kids dressed in their fresh school clothes looking the best they probably will for the entire year.

The past few years of 1st-day-of-school pictures have come with an additional tradition: the back to school sign.

Back to school signs are the signs that usually include the kid's name, grade, school, teacher's name, as well as a couple of their interests and hobbies. It's common for parents to make their kids hold the sign up for a picture or have it positioned near their child for the perfect social media-worthy photo.

Authorities have warned parents, however, about the potential dangers those signs can represent in our digital-forward society.

To be fair, the signs in the photo above aren't terrible. Those particular signs don't give away any relevant information. So, if those are the ones you choose for the first day, they should be fine. However, most of the back-to-school signs usually come with a bunch of information on a child that could pose a threat to them if entered into the wrong hands. Once you post that picture with all of that personal information to social media, it's then available to online predators who now know way too much.

In an effort to keep your child safe, don't include information like his or her teacher's name, where they go to school, how old they are, or what grade they're in. We all love to share these precious moments to Facebook, Instagram, etc. However, it's important to keep in mind of the potential threat that exists online every single day.

Bottom line: ditch the back-to-school signs that include WAY too much valuable information. When in doubt, ditch the signs completely and have them simply smile and say "cheese".

