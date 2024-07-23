Viral Video Shows Everyone’s Worst NJ Boardwalk Fear Come True

Who doesn't love sitting on the beach in the summer? I'm aware that not everybody loves spending their summer vacations at the Jersey Shore, but for me, it'll be a family tradition that I continue probably forever. I want my kids to get to experience the nostalgia and good times the shore has provided for me over the course of my life thus far.

Maybe I'm dramatic (whatever), but I can't stand the thought of my hypothetical future children not experiencing the joy that accompanies precious time spent on both the beach and boardwalk.

Get our free mobile app

There is one aspect of the beach, however, that I could do without: seagulls.

I'll be the first to caution you against doing harm to them, but I'll also be the first to admit that they scare the living crap out of me. It's all thanks to one stealing my sandwich straight out of my hand when I was a kid. I couldn't have been more than four years old. It was traumatic, to say the least



via GIPHY

I had the exact same thing happen YET AGAIN this year when I was vacationing with my family in Wildwood Crest. Pro-tip: The Gold Crest Motel is TOP-TIER. Tell them I sent you when you book your stay.

JM JM loading...

I had my sandwich in my hand, close to my body, UNDER AN UMBRELLA and they STILL got to me. A seagull swooped down and stole my yummy turkey sandwich on a roll. I was so upset.

My worst beach nightmare came true yet again in my adulthood.

Aside from any real emergency, that really is one of the worst things that could happen to you at the shore. I would've been even more angry if it had happened to me on the boardwalk...

A video recently went viral on Instagram showing a lady losing her slice of Macks Pizza to a seagull. LOOK:

What makes this video even worse is the fact that the seagull doesn't even make off with the slice! It's too heavy so it just falls right to the boards... a double whammy. You live and you learn though, right?

Clever method NJ boardwalk rides use that get you spending more It's almost like using credit cards and not realizing how much you're spending. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant