You won't get the sights and sounds of nature like they do out in the Pacific Northwest or even up north here in the east coast in New Jersey, but we do have a lot of what my boyfriend likes to call "manufactured fun".

He's an outdoorsy guy. Fishing, hunting, hiking... he's a fan of all of those kinds of outdoor activities. As am I, but probably not to the extent that he is.

I'll never forget the first time I heard him use that phrase, "manufactured fun." Anything man-made that people have to pay in order to take advantage of is "manufactured fun". Listen, I love the movies, going bowling, skating, all of that fun stuff. So, if that makes me a partaker of "manufactured fun," then guilty as charged.



New Jersey's top-rated amusement parks

Amusement parks would fall into that category. I LOVE amusement parks. There's something so fun and nostalgic about the thrill of trying out a new roller coaster during the summer months. Luckily, here in South Jersey, we've got PLENTY of amusement parks to choose from.

A list was compiled recently that highlighted most of the amusement parks in the Garden State and ranked them. I'm happy to report that half of the entries in the top 20 list are all located right here in South Jersey.



There are a lot more amusement parks in southern NJ than most people realize. For many, it's easy to forget the ones that exist closer to Philadelphia. None of them were named the best in the region, though.

So, which park was named the best in all of South Jersey? That's an easy one, isn't it??

Of course, it was Morey's Piers in Wildwood! The water parks, the roller coasters, the Doo-Wop theme, the awesome food, THE BEACH... what more could you want, right? We've got the list of the best amusement parks in all of New Jersey, too...

