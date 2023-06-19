NJ rent is so bad that college intern flies from South Carolina

It’s not that rentals in New Jersey have gotten ridiculously expensive. It’s that they’ve become downright obnoxious.

Don’t believe it? Try this stat on for size. Since the start of the pandemic rents in 14 of New Jersey’s 21 counties exploded by 20% to 40%.

If that doesn’t convince you then this story should.

Sophia Celentano is a South Carolina resident who attends the University of Virginia. She got a summer internship at a New Jersey company called Oglivy Health, which will let their interns do work remotely but an in-office presence is mandatory one day a week.

Her plan was to secure a short-term rental for the summer. Then she found out just how obnoxious rents are in the old Dirty Jerz. She was looking at $3,400 or more per month for a 10-week internship.

Coin money and house model on wooden background , Finance and banking concept. sirichai_ec2 loading...

Her plan B is so unusual it went viral on TikTok.

She decided she would work remotely from her home in South Carolina and commute by plane to the office in Parsippany, New Jersey one day a week. Rents are so bad in New Jersey that flying was a better option.

She’s taking dirt-cheap flights on Spirit for $100 then another $100 on Ubers to and from Newark Airport. Throw in $25 on food that one travel day per week and the 10-week internship costs $2,250 versus the over $8,000 she’d be shelling out in rent.

Giorgio Trovato via Unsplash Giorgio Trovato via Unsplash loading...

She has to wake up at 3 a.m. to get to the airport in Charleston to make it to the New Jersey office by opening. She says it’s worth it but understands why people are shocked.

The financial peace would definitely be shocking from an outside perspective; the fact that commuting is cheaper for me, says a lot about the current cost of living and pressures young adults face as they enter the working world.

Yes, it says a lot about New Jersey indeed.

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey . The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.

Top 20 highest average property tax bills in NJ for 2022 Based on the average residential property tax bill for each town in New Jersey in 2022, these are the 20 highest.

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.