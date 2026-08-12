It's going to be fun and loud in Wildwood during the 2nd weekend in September!

Well, funner and louder than usual.

That's because the Wildwoods Air Show is happening!

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The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority

Wildwood Air Show Features High Speed Jets, Military Aircraft, and More

This year's Wildwoods Airshow is taking place September 12th and 13th in the skies over the Wildwoods. It'll be visible over the beaches and boardwalk - and probably throughout most of the Wildwood area.

This year's line up features a great mix of jets, planes, and more. The new and "nostalgic" will be included.

The headliners are the U.S Air Force Raptor Demo Team. Think high energy, quick maneuvers, fast flying - and, a lot of loud noise!

From our own backyard in Atlantic City , the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard will thrilling the audience with an F-16 flyby. (Some of us who live close to Atlantic City Airport are blessed to see this team almost every day!

The legendary MiG-17F will also be featured. A throwback to the Cold War, the plane did some serious service during the Vietnam War.

Going back even further to World War II action will be the Jersey Jerks and the SNJ/T6 Texan, a trainer plane.

Patrick McAllee will bring his custom Pitts S1S Blue Demon place to the show with an an action-packed aerobatic performance.

RJ Gritter in his patriotic Decathlon and David Windmiller in his Edge 40 will be flying loops, spins, rolls, and more.

The RE/MAD Skydiving team will be thrilling fans with a dramatic jump during the National Anthem.

The P-51 Mustang is another throwback to World War II.

The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority

Admission and Seating for the Wildwood Air Show

The show is free to attend, or course, but there will be premium seating available on the beach. For more information, click on WildwoodsAirshow.com or call 609-846-2659.

We can't wait for the fun over the beach and boardwalk in the WIldwoods!

Wawa Workers Share Customer Habits That Drive Them Nuts Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman