Atlantic City is having a massive moment. In a brand-new HostingAdvice study ranking the top U.S. cities for creators and YouTubers, AC officially pulled off a major flex by landing at No. 4 overall.

Researchers evaluated over 500 cities based on high-speed broadband access, cost of living, and thriving creative ecosystems. Between a pretty epic tourism economy, reliable internet (obviously a must for content creators), and a budget-friendly lifestyle, AC is the NJ coast's hotspot that has quietly morphed into an absolute dream incubator for digital entrepreneurs trying to build sustainable brands without going broke.

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The Most Aesthetic Spots In AC For Your Feed

If you’re trying to level up your grid, the city serves up major aesthetic versatility. Kick things off at Bally’s Beach Bar, where sandy toes, tropical drinks, and ocean breezes deliver instant vacation mode. Next, head over to the historic Absecon Lighthouse.

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As New Jersey's tallest lighthouse, crushing those 228 steps unlocks breathtaking, 360-degree panoramic views of the skyline and coastline that will literally stop people mid-scroll. Get pics and video & thank me later.

Catching That Main Character Energy Daily

What makes AC elite for content creation isn't just static landmarks. It's the spontaneous energy. The city pulses with a constant rotation of pop-up events, live concerts, and of course, the fun in the sun on the beach. So naturally, the absolute best third spot is wherever something cool is actually happening that day.

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Whether it's a random boardwalk flash mob, a food truck gathering, or golden hour crowds outside a venue, chasing the day's vibe guarantees your feed stays fresh, relatable, and totally alive.

Amazing Atlantic City Area Beach Photographs Photographer Kristian Gonyea Magnificiently Captures Atlantic City's Beach Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly