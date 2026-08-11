Cape May Lottery Player Wins $30,000 With Scratch Off Ticket

Cape May Lottery Player Wins $30,000 With Scratch Off Ticket

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Imagine scratching off a lottery ticket and realizing you just won $30,000!

What's that feeling like?

READ MORE: $761,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in South Jersey

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Sean Gladwell
Sean Gladwell

Stop at Wawa Pays Off With $30,000 Winning New Jersey Lottery Ticket

New Jersey Lottery officials say there was a winning scratch off ticket sold in Cape May County last week. A winning $30,000 ticket was purchased at the Wawa on Bayshore Road.

The ticket - a Money Vault Bingo game ticket - was bought on August 5th.

It's not known if the winner has come forward to claim their prize. (The lottery tracks winning tickets by bar code, so they know exactly when a winner is sold.)

hyejin kang
hyejin kang

Two Winning Tickets Sold in Toms River Last Week

Lottery officials say two nice size winning tickets were sold in Toms River.

On August 8th, someone bought a winning Powerball ticket at Emporium Cigar and Convenience on Dover Road. The ticket is worth $150,000.

On August 9th, a winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket was sold at the Walmart on Route 37West. That ticket is worth $232,298!

Congratulations to the winners!

OlyaSolodenko
OlyaSolodenko

Big Game Jackpot Up For Grabs

As of this writing, the Powerball game has continued to grow. Current jackpot is estimated at $975 million. The next drawing is Wednesday Night.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

 

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Filed Under: AC Facebook, Cape May, New Jersey Lottery, South Jersey Trending, Toms River
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, New Jersey News, News, South Jersey News

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