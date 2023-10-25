NJ Residents Reveal How NOT To Hold The Door For People At Wawa

New Jersey people are different, okay? I don't make the rules. It's just fact. I've traveled the world and enough of the good ole' U-S-of-A to know that we're a different breed here in the Garden State. As a matter of fact, that can be said for the areas within an hour radius of us, too.

People from this area are the first ones to admit that we do things differently in this part of the country. No matter where you go, you'll never find people like us.

Even something as simple as a quick Wawa trip is completed in a way only we've mastered. We already know that Wawa is set apart from any other convenience store in the country, but right now, let's review the proper way to behave while making a run into the most beloved convenience store in the region.

People have recently taken to social media to explain the right way to behave whenever you enter (or exit) a Wawa. People are apparently confused about how many times are you supposed to say "thank you" to someone who holds the doors open for you.



Unless you don't get out much, you already know that when you enter a Wawa, you have to walk through 2 sets of doors. There's the first door that gets you into the vestibule area, and the 2nd doors actually put you into the store. Is saying "thank you" to the person who held the first set of doors open for you enough?



Gratitude should never be in short supply, right? So, most people said you can't give thanks too many times. Still, there may be situations in which the initial "thanks" will suffice.

Speaking of Wawa... you know that's not the only place to get a hoagie here in South Jersey...

