NJ: Snow Is Coming – No Need To Panic – Do These Things To Prepare

By this Saturday, January 29, 2022, there's a 100% chance of snow in the weather forecast.

Here’s the latest update:

The snow may arrive today, depending on your exact location between 5:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. tonight.

Once the snow begins in your area, it may continue until the 5:00 a.m. hour tomorrow (Saturday).

Steady northwest winds will be in the 25-35 MPH range, with occasional gusts over 40 MPH.

The snow accumulation forecasts are in the range of 6-9 inches to 8-12 inches, depending on your location. A few forecasts are calling for up to 18 inches.

With heavy winds and should the snow be heavy and it weighs down the power lines … you may lose electrical power for an undetermined period of time over the next few days.

Remember, power crews can not begin restoration until it’s safe for the crews to go outside into the elements.

You should prepare now in the event that you lose your electrical power for hours or even a day or two.

Here’s the good news, you have all day today to prepare. There's no need to panic. But, there is the need to prepare.

Consider doing the following:

Have one gallon of water on hand for each person in your home, per-day. To be safe, plan for at least 2-3 days.

Fill your bathtub (s) with water. This will give you between 35 to 50 gallons of fresh water on hand per tub.

Remember, if you have well water and lose electrical power, you will lose your well prime and won’t be able to access water. Filling the bathtubs will give you additional water to “bathe,” cook, drink, and flush toilets.

If you have a fireplace or wood-burning stove, pick up some firewood today.

Fill up your automobile tank with gasoline.

If you heat your home with oil or propane, see if you can get a delivery today. At this late time, that may not be possible but try.

Charge all of your laptop computers, cell phones, battery pack chargers, and all battery-operated items. Even if you lose your internet connection, should a power outrage occur … You will be able to keep your cell phones charged, which is very important.

Bring your snow brushes/brooms inside and have them ready to go. Don’t leave them in the trunk of your car or inside the garage or shed.

If you are elderly or dealing with present health issues, do not attempt to shovel snow. It’s heavy and it’s a very taxing, physical effort. It causes significant strain on your heart. Please be careful in this regard. We want you to be safe.

You don’t have to panic shop and clear out the milk, eggs, and bread section … but, make sure that you have a few days of food and beverage. Remember, you may lose electrical power … so, keep this in mind and plan for items that are convenient to prepare.

Buy some bags of ice. It’s cold enough to keep them outside. You can use these to keep food cold and at a safe temperature.

Once there is accumulated snow, you can pack fresh perishable foods and keep them cold or frozen by letting the snow and cold temperatures work for you.

In the event that you lose electrical power, don’t keep opening your refrigerator and freezer. A refrigerator can keep your items cold and safe for about eight hours without electrical power. Your freezer, depending on whether or not it’s full, can keep your items frozen for at least 24 hours.

If you take medication, please make sure that you have at least a few days supply on hand. If not, refill your prescription now.

Don’t venture out into the roadways unless it’s an absolute emergency or necessity. The roads will be in bad shape and your consideration allows public work crews the opportunity to clear them without interference.

Our list is not complete, but, we hope that it comes in handy.

Once you’ve taken care of all of your preparation/needs … sit back and enjoy the snow.

We’ll have regular updates on all of our Townsquare Media Atlantic City radio stations and websites.

Please be safe.

