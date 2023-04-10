🐱 Tabby's Place in Ringoes, NJ is holding an open house later this month

🐱 The cage-free cat haven is looking for volunteers

🐱 Many of the cats are special needs and require special love and care

RINGOES — Attention cat lovers!

The cats at Tabby’s Place in Ringoes invite you to join them for an afternoon pure cuteness, self-guided tours and an opportunity to learn more about what the sanctuary does and how you can get involved as a volunteer.

On Saturday, April 22, Tabby’s Place: A Cat Sanctuary, at 1100 Route 202, will host an open house from noon to 4 p.m. where the public can visit the newly renovated facility, and learn about volunteering.

Tabby's Place: A Cat Sanctuary (Photo Credit: Robert Schell)

Several existing volunteers will be on hand to talk about the work they do at the cage-free haven for cats.

Tabby’s Place embraces the neediest cats regardless of age, medical issues, or temperament, making it a harbor of hope for the most desperate, with a particular focus on special needs cats.

At any given time, between 30 and 40 percent of cats at Tabby’s Place suffer from chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and paraplegia.

Tabby's Place: A Cat Sanctuary (Photo Credit: Tabby's Place)

So, follow the paw prints throughout the shelter to see the cat suites, solariums, and other places. Tour guides will introduce you to some of the cats, and tell you their stories.

Take a peek at the first-ever expansion, Quinn’s Corner, a new home for cats with FeLV+ (feline leukemia). This virus can weaken a cat’s immune system and can be passed from cat to cat through casual contact, such as mutual grooming, and sharing water bowls.

Many other shelters are not equipped to take care of cats with feline leukemia, but at Tabby’s Place, there is a place for these animals.

Tabby's Place: A Cat Sanctuary (Photo Credit: Robert Schell)

Quinn’s Corner will have its official grand opening this summer.

Refreshments will also be served for both humans and cats.

The Tabby’s Place team strives to each person and cat with respect, compassion, and generosity of spirit. Volunteers are desperately needed.

If you’d like to come to the Open House and if you’re interested in becoming a volunteer, check out the event on its Facebook page, or visit the website.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

