NJ teacher/coach admits sexual affair with teen — colleague also busted

⚫ A Central NJ former teacher pleads guilty to sex charges with a teen girl

⚫ He’s been sent to prison for 4 years

⚫ A female teacher also faces criminal charges for not reporting the affair

A former Somerset County teacher is heading to state prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a student.

Matthew Rennie, of Ringoes, had been working as a teacher and coach at a private educational institution in Franklin Township, when he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old female, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Sexually assaulted for months

The victim reported she was sexually assaulted by Rennie in Montgomery and in East Amwell from July to September of 2021.

Investigators also charged a fellow teacher and coach, Ranait Griff, 30, of South Orange, with being aware of the relationship but not reporting Rennie to the authorities.

Thomas Jackson, Getty Images Thomas Jackson, Getty Images loading...

She was arrested at the Franklin Township Police Department and has been indicted on fourth-degree charges of failure to report child sexual abuse.

Rennie was indicted on second-degree charges of sexual assault and third-degree child endangerment.

Out of prison, onto Megan's Law list

He pleaded guilty in May and was sentenced March 17 to four years in prison.

He is subject to Megan’s Law and parole supervision for life.

He is also prohibited from ever teaching or coaching anyone under the age of 18 and must continue psychotherapy.

As part of the deal, Rennie will have to testify against Griff during her trial in May.

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

