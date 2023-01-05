NJ to Offer $15 Million in Grants and Loans to Abortion Providers

In a move that is sure to draw the attention of many, New Jersey has put aside $15 million for abortion clinic upgrades. The $15 million will be in the form of interest-free loans, and grants to healthcare facilities and clinics that provide abortion services.

According to Governor Phil Murphy,

“This is a matter of defending a fundamental right that remains under attack throughout our country. New Jersey will continue to serve as a safe haven for both providers and patients,”

The Governor says the money is to help with facility upgrades and increased security.

In 1973, the Supreme Court ruled that abortions were protected by the constitution. In that ruling, the Supreme Court ruled that states could not ban abortion before viability, which the court determined to be 24 to 28 weeks into pregnancy.

The case became known as Roe v. Wade. A woman using the pseudonym, "Jane Roe," filed suit against then Henry Wade, who at the time, was a District Attorney in Texas. The case challenged the state's right to make abortion illegal, except in cases where the mother's life was at risk.

In 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. This time, the Supreme Court overturned the previous ruling. This essentially gave each state the right to create individual laws.

As states decide how to deal with the issue of abortion, New Jersey has begun allocating money to ensure upgrades and security at facilities in the state.

Already, New Jersey has distributed $6 million to a number of organizations in the form of interest-free loans, with plans to approve more loans as well as grants for increased security.

50 Amazing New Jersey Kids Who Are Absolutely Adoptable Here are 50 awesome New Jersey kids who are absolutely adaptable!

More South Jersey Things That Aren't There Anymore