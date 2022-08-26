NJ Troopers: Man Wanted for Robbing Patron at Atlantic City Casino

NJ Troopers: Man Wanted for Robbing Patron at Atlantic City Casino

State troopers are searching for a man who robbed a casino patron at an Atlantic City NJ casino on August 21 2022 - Photo: New Jersey State Police

The New Jersey State Police is asking for help from the public with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City this past weekend.

Troopers say the incident happened at the Golden Nugget, just before 10:30 PM Sunday, August 21st.

According to authorities, the pictured man, "forcefully took a wallet containing $200 cash from a patron after striking the victim in the head in a Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino restroom before fleeing the scene."

The suspect is described as a black male, about 6' tall, medium build, with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and a black "Grogu" hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Michael Atkinson of the NJ State Police Casino Operations Unit at (609) 441-7464. Those with tips can remain anonymous.

