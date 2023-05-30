Memorial Day weekend has arrived, but just because it's the unofficial start of the summer season, mother nature doesn't always comply.

So it's not a beach day, but there are still plenty of options in Ocean City on non-beach days.

So here are 5 places to check out in Ocean City!

1. Peace of Wood, 345 West Ave, Ocean City, NJ

If you're a fan of original artwork, Peace of Wood is a must-visit spot on your trip. They do paint parties, featuring live music, complete with a taco bar, and have some really amazing local artwork. Surfboards, a skate shop, and some really cool threads, stop in and check it out!

2. Jon & Patty's Coffee Bar & Bistro, 637 Asbury Ave, Ocean City.

One of my favorite local stops in the city, with a great menu, great food, and tons of lattes and coffee options that will have you coming back again and again.

They have indoor and outdoor seating options, but they have so many latte options you'll feel like you're in coffee heaven.

There are plenty of great coffee and food options on and off the boardwalk to try, but this is one of my favorite spots that offer food and great coffee options.

3. Stainton's, 810 Asbury Ave, Ocean City.

This place has a little something for everyone, with 71 local vendors. It features local art, clothing, unique locally made food items, memorabilia, home decor, furniture and so much more. It's truly a one-stop shop featuring tons of local flavor and talented crafters.

If you need a place to shop and support locals, Stainton's has something for you.

4. The Surf Mall, 1154 Boardwalk, Ocean City.

This iconic boardwalk mall has been a staple for travelers and locals since it opened back in 1982. It truly has something for everyone and is a must-see location for music fans and collectors.

They've got a ton of unique items to see and choose from. Clothing for your trip, swim trunks, flip-flops, beach items, and pretty much anything else you'll need for your trip at the beach.

The Surf Mall always has the latest trends and is a great place to check out this summer.

5. Mini-golf, various locations.

Ocean City has a ton of mini-golf options up and down the boardwalk. If your group can't enjoy the beach and isn't into shopping, a round of mini-golf is always a fun option.