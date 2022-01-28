No Cap: New Jersey’s Most Googled Slang Word Is A Little “Sus”

You say you can't understand kids these days? OK Boomer.

Just kidding, but there is probably some truth to that statement which happens to be one of the most popular slang phrases in the country.

If you're not sure what is meant when someone replies to your comment with "OK boomer," then chances are, you're probably one of the people that would benefit from the cheat sheet we're about to enlighten you with.

If you fall into the 45+ age range, then a lot of the slang words used by today's youth probably has you scratching your head. It's probably safe to assume that you haven't the slightest idea what it means when someone types "tfw" at the beginning of their statement on social media. If that's true, then you definitely have no idea what "cheugy" means. Am I right? Probably.

Believe it or not, neither of those words/phrases are the most searched for by New Jersey residents. Quite frankly, the slang word that New Jersey residents have apparently Googled the most in 2022 so far is a bit of a let-down.

Bet.

That's the word. According to new information from Im-A-Puzzle.com, New Jersey's most Googled slang word so far this year is "bet." Now, you might be asking yourself how is "bet" used a slang word. Well, it doesn't mean what you think it means.

You can place a bet at a casino or you can bet on the outcome of a specific sports game. The slang meaning of "bet" more aligns with the latter. For example, if someone tells you to meet them at Taco Bell at 1:30p, you'd respond with "Alright, bet." According to the Im-A-Puzzle slang dictionary, "bet" basically just means approval or affirmation.

The meaning of "bet" isn't really that hard to decipher, is it? Apparently, for people in Jersey at least, it is.

