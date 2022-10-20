No More ‘Frosty Freeze Out’ at Sixers Games

One of the most popular Sixers promotions ever has come to an end.

Since 2017, Sixers fans were treated to the Wendy's "Frosty Freeze-Out," but that promotion has been - well frozen out.

While there will be no more "Frosty Freeze Out" at home games this year, it is being replaced by a new version of the promotion, with a new sponsor, Chick-fil-A, with the new "Bricken for Chicken," which will debut in the second half of tonight's home opener against the Milwaukee Bucks (listen on 97.3 ESPN).

From the Sixers Press Release:

The day after an opposing player misses two consecutive free-throw attempts in the second half of a 76ers home game, fans may receive Chick-fil-A® Nuggets ranging from 5-count, 8-count, or 12-count through the Chick-fil-A App, at participating Greater Philadelphia area Chick-fil-A locations (no purchase necessary).

The more an opposing player misses two consecutive free throws, the more fans will receive.

First time: 5 nuggets

Second time: 8 nuggets

Third time: 12 nuggets

The "Frosty Freeze-Out" is still alive, you can win a free Frosty from Wendy's at Eagles games this season, if the Eagles prevent a first-quarter touchdown in the game.