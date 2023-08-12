Report: Philadelphia Sixers’ to play Miami Heat on Christmas Day

The Philadelphia Sixers will head to Miami to face the Heat on Christmas Day this upcoming season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The matchup is one of five games that will be played on the holiday with the Bucks-Knicks, Celtic-Lakers, Mavericks-Suns, and Warriors-Nuggets all being players on Christmas Day.

The Sixers are playing on Christmas for the second straight season after beating the Knicks in New York last year and are 19-14 all-time on the holiday.

Christmas Day will be a busy one for Philly sports fans, as the Eagles are also in action, facing the New York Giants at Met LifeStadium.

The Eagles and Giants game is at 4:30 p.m.