Now that the Philadelphia Sixers have fired Doc Rivers and are searching for a new head coach, who are the top candidates?

Well, the initial list of initial candidates, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, includes Sixers top assistant Sam Cassell, former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, former NBA head coach and Sixers assistant Mike D'Antoni, former Suns head coach Monty Williams and Wildwood high alum Frank Vogel.

The firing comes just two days after the team’s 2023 playoff exit against the Boston Celtics in seven games.

Philadelphia now joins the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, and Detroit Pistons in the coaching search this offseason.

There are some interesting names on this list, including Vogel, who has odds of 8-1 to be the next Sixers coach. The Wildwood High alum has spent time as an NBA head coach with Indiana, Orlando, and with the Lakers, and was an assistant with the Sixers on Jim O'Brien's staff during the 2004-2005 season.

Vogel has been mentioned as a candidate for a few jobs and was reported to have talked to the Houston Rockets, who hired former Sixers assistant Ime Udoka.

While these six names have been reported, none of them are actually the favorite according to the Sports Book at BetOnline. The favorite is former Sixers guard and current ESPN analyst J.J. Redick (3/1), who has already been mentioned as a candidate with Toronto.

Former Villanova head coach Jay Wright, who has become a star announcer during the NCAA Tournament, is also unlikely but came in at 6/1.

So here are the betting odds to be the next Sixers head coach:

Philadelphia 76ers' Next Head Coach

J.J. Redick - 3/1

Mike D'Antoni - 7/2

Monty Williams - 4/1

Nick Nurse - 5/1

Jay Wright - 6/1

Mike Budenholzer - 15/2

Frank Vogel - 8/1

David Adelman - 10/0

Mark Jackson - 12/1

Jeff Hornacek - 14/1

Sam Cassell - 18/1

Dawn Staley - 20/1

Jeff Van Gundy - 25/1

Andre Iguodala - 66/1

Allen Iverson - 500/1