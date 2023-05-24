With the Philadelphia Sixers undergoing a coaching search for the first time in three seasons, one name they have an interest in is former Wildwood High star and NBA Championship coach Frank Vogel.

Vogel, a Wildwood Crest native, had his Wildwood high basketball number 22 retired by the school in 2013.

According to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Vogel interviewed with the Sixers on Tuesday about their head coaching vacancy.

Prior to interviewing with the Sixers, Vogel held three head coaching gigs, with Indiana, Orlando, and LA with the Lakers. He also spent time as an assistant with Boston, Philadelphia, and Indiana before getting his first head coaching job.

Vogel was named the Pacers head coach in 2011 when Jim O’Brien was fired midseason.

In six seasons in Indiana, Vogel led the Pacers to the postseason five times, including two trips to the Conference Finals and a 431-389 record over a combined nine seasons.

Whether it’s Vogel or one of the other candidates on the Sixers wish list, the new Sixers coach will have to try and get the Sixers past the second round of the playoffs, something Brett Brown and Doc Rivers were unable to do.

Vogel is also reported to be a candidate for the Phoenix Suns' head coaching opening.

The Sixers have also reported to have interviewed former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse.

In all six names have been connected to the team, along with Vogel and Nurse. Former head coaches Mike D'Antoni, Monty Williams, Mike Budenholzer, and Sixers assistant Sam Cassell.