As if it wasn't cool enough that Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' is coming to movie theaters in October, now you've got a chance to see her larger than life on an IMAX screen in Northfield, NJ.



'The Eras Tour' movie opens nationwide on Friday, October 13th. Locally, it'll be shown on participating AMC, Regal, and Cinemark movie screens.

But no one but Tilton Square Theatre in Northfield will be showing the film on IMAX.

'The Eras Tour' won't just be a concert on a movie screen, it'll be an EXPERIENCE, which is why it's so cool that the team at Tilton Square is offering fans the opportunity to catch it in their IMAX theater.

'The Eras Tour' movie also gives Swifties who got shut out of concert tickets or who couldn't afford them a second chance to finally see it for themselves.

Side note: Like, how expertly applied does Taylor's makeup need to be to look as perfect as it does on screens as tall as skyscrapers? It's just a question, lol.

With a running time of 3 hours and 5 minutes, you'll be glad to know Tilton Square Theatres IMAX chairs are among the comfiest in all the land, lol.

On October 13th, you'll be able to catch 'The Eras Tour' movie on IMAX at Tilton Square at 6:15 p.m.

The film shows for six weeks in theaters, but you may want to purchase your tickets to see it on IMAX early on in case it doesn't hang around on that Tilton Square screen for its entire run.

