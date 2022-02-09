Not Just Pork Roll and Casinos, What is South Jersey Known For?

South Jersey is its own place.

Many people from the great state of New Jersey have said they need to separate the state into two separate states, North and South Jersey.

People from the north identify with New York, while people from the southern part of the state identify more with Philadelphia.

South Jersey has plenty of terms that are unique, places we go, and things to see that people from the north just don't identify with.

When many people say South Jersey they generally mean Gloucester, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Southern Ocean, and Salem counties. However, we way down south generally think of south jersey as the Southern Jersey Atlantic shore areas, in particular Atlantic County, Cape May County, and parts of Cumberland county.

So yes, South Jersey is more than pork roll, casinos, and our beautiful beaches, but here are some more of the things that South Jersey is known for!

