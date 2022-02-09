Nurse Wanted for Setting Co-worker on Fire Found Dead in Winslow

A nurse from West Deptford wanted on attempted murder charges for allegedly setting fire to an employee in an early morning attack Monday at Hackensack University Medical Center was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday in a wooded area of Camden County, authorities said.

Authorities say a 54-year-old employee got into an argument with traveling nurse Nicholas Pagano from West Deptford. Pagano is not a hospital employee but has been working there as a contracted nurse since mid-November.

According to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella, Pagano allegedly set a female worker on fire after an argument and struck her with a wrench inside a break room around 5:20 a.m.

The burned female staffer, who the sources said was a patient care technician, was transferred to another hospital for treatment.

Sources indicated the 54-year-old was in critical but stable condition with severe burns to her face, upper body and hands, as well as a cut to her head that required stitches.

Authorities say Pagano fled in a car after the incident.

He was facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and unlawful weapons possession and was the focus of aaa day-long manhunt.

Pagano was found dead by suicide in Winslow Township early Tuesday, police said, adding that he is believed to have used a gun stolen from his brother's home.

