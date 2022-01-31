Ocean City Cop Charged With Stalking After Tracking Device Found
An Ocean City Police Officer is on administrative leave after authorities say someone found a tracking device on their car that was connected to the officer.
Jacob Harris, 32, was arrested and charged with a fourth-degree count of stalking, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said on Friday.
Harris, an Egg Harbor resident, was released on a summons pending court proceedings.
Officers from the Lower Township Police Department were called to a home Wednesday night after a person allegedly found a tracking device on their vehicle, investigators said.
The device was later found to be connected to Harris, according to police.
The prosecutor's office said anyone convicted of a fourth-degree crime could face up to 18 months in New Jersey State Prison.
The prosecutor's office did not release any information about the person who was tracked.