Ocean City Police Officer Indicted on Stalking Charge

A Cape May County Grand Jury has indicted an Ocean City Police officer on a stalking charge after he allegedly put a tracking device on a vehicle.

Jacob Harris was indicted on fourth-degree stalking charges on April 12, according to the Press of Atlantic City.

Officers from the Lower Township Police Department were called to a home on Jan. 26 after a person reported finding a tracking device on their vehicle, investigators said.

The device was later found to be connected to Harris, according to police.

Jacob Harris, 32, was arrested and charged with a fourth-degree count of stalking on Jan 27, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.

Harris, an Egg Harbor Township resident, was released on a summons pending court proceedings and has been on administrative leave from his job.

The prosecutor's office said anyone convicted of a fourth-degree crime could face up to 18 months in New Jersey State Prison.

The prosecutor's office did not release any information about the person who was tracked.

Harris has been an Ocean City Police Officer since 2015, making $56,880 a year.

Every Absolutely Delicious Diner in Atlantic & Cape May Counties