It was a big week in South Jersey for New Jersey Lottery players.

Two winning tickets were sold for at least $1 million - and there were a few other big winners too!

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One Million Dollar Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Vineland New Jersey

New Jersey Lottery officials say a $1,000,000 Spectacular scratch-off ticket was sold on July 15th in Vineland.

The $1 million winner was purchased at the J & J News Agency on North Main Road. (A $10,000 winning lottery ticket was sold at the same location in June.)

It's not known if the winner has come forward to claim their prize.

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Three Million Dollar Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in North Wildwood New Jersey

Also last week, a winning $3 million ticket was sold at the ACME on Delaware Avenue in North Wildwood.

The winner was a Mega Millions ticket. It won $1 million, but there was a 3X multiplier involved to boost the prize.

Again, it's not known if the winner has tried to claim his or her prize.

Photo by Alexander Schimmeck on Unsplash Photo by Alexander Schimmeck on Unsplash

More Lottery Winners in South Jersey

Officials say some smaller lottery prizes were also hit last week in South Jersey.

On July 15th a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the Villas Fishing Club in Cape May County.

Finally, on July 16th, a $500,000 Cash Fever scratch-off ticket was sold at the Wawa on Route 72 at Mermaid Drive in Manahawkin.

Congratulations to all the lucky winners!

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

See What $12.5 Million Will Buy You in Cape May County -- 130 74th St., Avalon, NJ This breathtaking 4,100-square-foot home at 130 74th Street in Avalon is simply stunning.