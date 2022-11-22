Ocean City’s Cris Pannullo Returns to Jeopardy!

After a five-week hiatus for the annual Tournament of Champions, Ocean City's Cris Pannullo returns Tuesday to defend his 11-game win streak on the TV game show Jeopardy!

The night Cris won his 11th game and officially became a Jeopardy super-champion was Friday, Oct 14.

If that seems like a long time waiting for you, imagine how the wait has been for Pannullo, the customer success operations manager and former poker player from Ocean City who has been itching for the chance to extend his win streak.

The Tournament of Champions ended Monday night with Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, CA winning the grand prize of $250,000.

That means it's back to regular play Jeopardy! Tuesday and Cris Pannullo's chance to try to advance to his 12th consecutive win.

Following his 11th winning game, Cris spoke about his feelings after his successful run on the show.

“It feels incredible. It feels like a dream,” Cris said. “I’m still processing everything that has happened and is happening right now. It’s truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience"

Of Cris’ 11 wins, nine of his victories have been runaway games, according to the show's producers. He had an impressive 94 percent correct response rating and an 89 percent Daily Double rating on his way to winning earning a total of $356,702. eleventh in the all-time regular play Jeopardy! winnings.

Courtesy of theJeopardyfan.com, here are some more of Cris' impressive winning numbers.

Cris Pannullo, career statistics:

332 correct, 25 incorrect

22/23 on rebound attempts (on 52 rebound opportunities)

47.51% in first on buzzer (296/623)

24/27 on Daily Doubles (Net Earned: $77,700)

7/11 in Final Jeopardy

Average games winnings: $25,927

