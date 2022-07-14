Ocean Co. Shelter Wonders Who Neglected, Dumped Beagles

What kind of person could have mistreated the pair of beagles found emaciated and abandoned near a Garden State Parkway exit in Ocean County?

That's the question workers at the Associated Humane Popcorn Park Shelter in Lacey Township have been asking since early July when the two dogs were found dumped near a Parkway exit in Waretown.

The shelter started an exclusive website page to tell the dogs' stories and plead for someone who knows how this happened to come forward.

There are no words. And there are no excuses for the person that allowed these dogs to get in this horrid condition, and then abandon them. If you are infuriated by this, imagine how these dogs feel. Surely they dedicated their lives to whomever owned them, only to have their devotion rewarded like this. It’s gut-wrenching and our hearts break for them.

The beagles, a senior male, and a somewhat younger female have been named Brian and Briana by the shelter.

On Wednesday, July 6, a driver noticed Brian near the parkway exit and reported it to the police. A short time later, a driver saw another beagle, and Briana was also taken to the shelter.

According to the Associated Humane Popcorn Park Shelter, Brian is in "desperately poor health", with dental disease, mange, early renal failure, and anemia.

Briana is also in poor health with severe neglect causing a skin condition and cherry eye.

Still, the shelter says they are amazed at how resilient the dogs are and how happy they are to be getting any attention -- wagging their tails and acting happy.

The shelter theorizes that Brian and Briana were hunting dogs based on their outdoor behavior.

If you have any idea who was responsible for the mistreatment of these dogs, the Associated Humane Popcorn Park Shelter asks that you call them at 609-693-1900.

If you would like to help by donating to the medical care of the dogs, click this link.

