One of the biggest internet stories of 2023 will be hitting the Wildwood Beach in June as part of the Barefoot Country Music Fest!

Oliver Anthony, who's hit, "Rich Men North of Richmond" became an inline sensation, will be part of the Kick Off Concert for this year's Barefoot Fest.

The festival is slated for June 20 - 23 on the Wildwood Beach.

Lineup set for Barefoot Fest Kick Off Concert

The full lineup for the first day of this year's festival has been released.

And we purposely say "the first day", because the doors on Thursday the 20th will open 3 hours earlier this year. In the past, the Kick Off Concert was solely a night performance - this year's it's starting in the afternoon.

Old Dominion will close the show that first night, with Oliver Anthony taking the stage before the band.

Also on the Kick Off Concert main stage will be well-known party performer Colt Ford, plus Alana Springsteen.

New Jersey kind-of-native John Eddie, will also take the stage. (While not born here, Eddie spent a lot of his youth and later years growing up, living, and performing in the Garden State.)

The final spot on the Thursday schedule will be handled by the US Air Force Heritage of America Band.

Barefoot Country Music Fest Lineup

While the first night's schedule is set for Barefoot, the rest of the festival's slate has not been revealed.

We do know the lineup will include headliners Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Keith Urban.

Also announced so far: Jake Owen, Bailey Zimmerman, Rodney Atkins, Nate Smith and more.

There will even be appearances by the Beach Boys and Brett Michaels.

More announcements are expected soon.

You can get your Barefoot Fest tickets here.

