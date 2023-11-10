Old Dominion Will Play the Wildwood Beach in 2024

Add another headliner to next summer's lineup for the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood!

The band, Old Dominion, will be on the beach in Wildwood in June, joining other headliners Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, and Kane Brown.

attachment-Untitled design(106) loading...

The dates for the Barefoot Country Music Fest are June 20 - 23, 2024.

More than 40 artists will take part in Barefoot, with several stages of live music happening from Thursday evening through Sunday night.

Tickets for Barefoot are not on sale, and you can get yours here.

Inside tip: prices for the festival will never be any lower than they are now: prices will only rise as demand increases.

Old Dominion just won an award at the CMA Awards for Best Vocal Group.

CMA Fest 2023 - Day 3 Getty Images loading...

Old Dominion has had a long string of hits including, "Break Up With Him", "Snapback", "No Such Thing as a Broken Heart", "Written in the Sand", and "Hotel Key."

Their latest hit is a duet with Megan Maroney, "Can't Break Up Now."