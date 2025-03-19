Detectives are investigating an attempted child abduction in Berlin Township Wednesday morning.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says Berlin Township police officers responded to John F. Kennedy Elementary School on Mt. Vernon Avenue after an 8-year-old girl told school staff that a man approached her from behind and attempted to abduct her while she was walking to school at about 8:45 in the area of Washington and Grove Avenues.

The girl, who was able to fight off the suspect and run to the school, thinks she stabbed the man with a pencil that she was carrying, so he may have a facial injury.

The child was not hurt in the incident.

Washington and Grove Avenues in Berlin Twp NJ

The suspect is described as follows:

African American male

Dark skin

Dark beard

Wearing black clothes

Baseball cap with an unknown symbol on it

Authorities are asking the public to remain vigilant and to contact police immediately if any suspicious people are seen in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. William DeFoney with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit at (856) 952-7460.