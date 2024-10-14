New Jersey Transit will be permanently closing a busy railroad crossing in Camden County while it upgrades two others.

Railroad crossing work in Berlin, NJ

Officials have already started construction at two Atlantic City Rail Line crossings in Berlin — Washington Ave. and McClellan Ave. — which, weather permitting, should be completed by this Friday, October 18th.

The work involves full 24-hour closures while the crossings are updated to pre-cast concrete crossing panels. The approaches will be reconstructed to meet the new crossing.

Washington Ave and McClellan Ave railroad crossings in Berlin NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva

Detours directing motorists around those two crossings will be posted.

Harker Ave. railroad crossing in Berlin, NJ, closing

Meanwhile, also in Berlin, New Jersey Transit will be permanently closing the Harker Avenue railroad crossing on the morning of Monday, October 21st.

Harker Avenue railroad crossing in Berlin NJ is permanently closing - Photo: Google Maps / Canva

While Harker Avenue is a relatively small street, it is frequently used by locals who don't want to sit in traffic on the significantly busier Berlin-Cross Keys Road between the White Horse Pike / Route 30 and Route 73.

Numerous businesses are located on Harker Avenue, including a complex with insurance and medical offices and Berlin's Post Office, and it is frequently used by local fire departments and ambulance squads.

Harker Avenue railroad crossing in Berlin NJ is being removed - Photo: Google Maps

A traffic study conducted in March 2023 for the Borough of Berlin indicated that approximately 1500 vehicles used the Harker Avenue crossing daily.

Per that report, the New Jersey Department of Transportation, "determined the primary benefit derived from the closure of the crossing is the elimination of potential train/vehicle conflict," although the report said, "there is no indication that there is a safety issue with the existing crossing."

The closing of the Harker Avenue crossing and diversion of traffic as noted above is anticipated to have a significant impact on the current traffic conditions on Cross Keys Road, particularly at the signalized intersection of Cross Keys Road and White Horse Pike, and to contribute to increased delay and queueing during peak periods.

In addition to the crossing being closed to vehicular traffic, a fence will be installed to prevent pedestrians from crossing the tracks.