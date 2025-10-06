If you've driven down the White Horse Pike lately, you might’ve noticed something exciting taking shape right in the heart of Hammonton.

After a quick trip to the doctor and a few errands in the area, I swung by the old Wendy’s spot at 65 S White Horse Pike and the new Chipotle Mexican Grill location is really coming together!

South Jersey’s Newest Chipotle Is Almost Finished

From the looks of things, the structure is almost there. The exterior is nearly finished, with signs of life popping up all around the lot. It’s wild how fast progress has been made.

It feels like just yesterday that the space was a Wendy's. Now, it's looking like we'll be digging into burritos and bowls before we know it!

Now Hiring: Join The Hammonton Chipotle Crew

Even more exciting? Chipotle is officially hiring for this new Hammonton location. If you’ve ever dreamed of working where the guac might actually be worth it, now’s your chance.

They're currently looking for crew members, and you can apply right now online. Just head to Chipotle’s careers page and search for the Hammonton location to get started.

Whether you’re a high school student looking for your first job or someone who just really loves fresh ingredients and fast-paced vibes, this could be the perfect fit.

No word yet on an official grand opening date, but from the pace of construction, it looks like it won’t be long.

