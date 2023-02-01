Old Man Winter is Gonna Punch Us in the Face This Weekend

Old Man Winter is Gonna Punch Us in the Face This Weekend

Unsplash.com Spencer Backman

I would say so far this winter it has been a mild one for us and no snow and I don't think anyone is complaining. I have lived in Jersey my whole life and some years Old Man Winter shows up and some he takes a vacation. So far he's been away, but this weekend he's coming back and like I say in my title "Old Man Winter is Gonna Punch Us in the Face This Weekend".

 

Get our free mobile app

 

 

Unsplash.com Jonas Vandermeiren
loading...

 

 

To be honest, I do like a good snowstorm, I don't want a bunch, but a good storm or two in the winter is nice. I also ask they arrive Friday or Saturday night so I don't have to work the next day. Snow at Christmas would be magical but a "White Christmas" hardly ever happens here in New Jersey.

According to TripSavvy, our coldest month, on average in New Jersey, is January so now that we are in February we are in better shape. Well not this weekend, because Old Man Winter is visiting and it looks frigid!

 

 

Unsplash.com Maria Teneva
loading...

 

So just how cold will it be this weekend? Let's look at the latest extended forecast for New Jersey.

  • Thursday: Highs only in the '30s
  • Thursday Night: Cloudy with lows near 20
  • Friday: Temps begin to drop throughout the day and we will be in the 20s around lunchtime on Friday
  • Friday Night: Windy and cold and temps in the single digits with possibly below zero windchills in some locations
  • Saturday: Sunny with highs only in the '20s
  • Saturday Night: Clear and cold with lows near 5
  • Sunday: Cloudy and a bit warmer with highs in the low 40s
  • Sunday Night: Cold with a low of 19

 

 

Unsplash.com Qi Li
loading...

 

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

 

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state

Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

 

Filed Under: Arctic Blast Hits New Jersey This Weekend, Frigid First Weekend in February for New Jersey, How Cold Will it Get in New Jersey This Weekend?, New Jersey's Weekend Looks Frigid, Old Man Winter is Gonna Punch Us in the Face This Weekend
Categories: Community, Weather
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3