I would say so far this winter it has been a mild one for us and no snow and I don't think anyone is complaining. I have lived in Jersey my whole life and some years Old Man Winter shows up and some he takes a vacation. So far he's been away, but this weekend he's coming back and like I say in my title "Old Man Winter is Gonna Punch Us in the Face This Weekend".

To be honest, I do like a good snowstorm, I don't want a bunch, but a good storm or two in the winter is nice. I also ask they arrive Friday or Saturday night so I don't have to work the next day. Snow at Christmas would be magical but a "White Christmas" hardly ever happens here in New Jersey.

According to TripSavvy, our coldest month, on average in New Jersey, is January so now that we are in February we are in better shape. Well not this weekend, because Old Man Winter is visiting and it looks frigid!

So just how cold will it be this weekend? Let's look at the latest extended forecast for New Jersey.

Thursday: Highs only in the '30s

Thursday Night: Cloudy with lows near 20

Friday: Temps begin to drop throughout the day and we will be in the 20s around lunchtime on Friday

Friday Night: Windy and cold and temps in the single digits with possibly below zero windchills in some locations

Saturday: Sunny with highs only in the '20s

Saturday Night: Clear and cold with lows near 5

Sunday: Cloudy and a bit warmer with highs in the low 40s

Sunday Night: Cold with a low of 19

