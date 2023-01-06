The Oldest Pizzeria in New Jersey Has Been Making Pies For Over 100 Years

Sure, you can have your pizza delivered, but there's something special about getting a slice on a paper plate and sitting in a booth at your favorite pizzeria.

I've always been fascinated by the pizza-making process.

Isn't cool to take a peek "behind the scenes" and see how the magic happens?

The process goes back a long time and sometimes many generations.

Flipping the dough in the air, layering on the sauce and cheese, and don't forget the toppings. It's fun to watch.

In my opinion, the more old-school the pizzeria, the better.

I'm talking about those smooth red booths with red pepper shakers and grated cheese. It's always a bonus when they have garlic salt.

Everything is a little greasy, but hey, it's a pizza joint.

There are so many incredible pizzerias in New Jersey that have been serving piping hot pies for a long time.

However, there's only one Jersey pizzeria that has been doing it for 111 years.

That's right. New Jersey's oldest pizzeria was established in 1912.

Not only is there a lot of history here, but the pizza is also top-notch. Check out some of these Yelp reviews.

The pizza was so good. I was tempted to eat all 8 slices while driving home.

We also got a traditional pie with cheese. Their sauce is outstanding. The sauce and cheese ratio was perfect. Both pies were cooked to perfection with good char. The crust was on the crispier side. No flop which I love.

The oldest pizzeria in New Jersey and the oldest continuous family-owned pizzeria in the U.S. is none other than Papa's Tomato Pies in Robbinsville.

Have you ever had a mustard pie? People say this Papa's pie is legendary.

