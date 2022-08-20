One Killed, 16 Hurt in Salem County, NJ, Crash
Published reports say one person was killed and 16 were injured in a crash in Salem County Friday evening.
According to WPVI-TV, the accident happened just after 6 PM at Route 77 and County Route 612.
Police say 29-year-old Heriberto Espinoza of Elmer was driving a large van when he failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a Nissan Maxima.
35-year-old Rey Cornelio Diaz of Elmer, who was a passenger in the van, was killed.
15 others in the van suffered various injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
The driver of the Maxima, identified by WCAU-TV as 66-year-old Paul Holsopple of Sewell, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Espinoza was not hurt.
The crash remains under investigation.