Published reports say one person was killed and 16 were injured in a crash in Salem County Friday evening.

According to WPVI-TV, the accident happened just after 6 PM at Route 77 and County Route 612.

Police say 29-year-old Heriberto Espinoza of Elmer was driving a large van when he failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a Nissan Maxima.

35-year-old Rey Cornelio Diaz of Elmer, who was a passenger in the van, was killed.

15 others in the van suffered various injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The driver of the Maxima, identified by WCAU-TV as 66-year-old Paul Holsopple of Sewell, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Espinoza was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

