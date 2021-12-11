Cops in the World's Play Ground say a man was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Atlantic City.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to the first block of South Florida Avenue around 9 PM Thursday in reference to a man who had been shot.

Officers located the shooting victim, identified only as a 33-year-old man from Atlantic City, and he was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are asking for your help with this investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit with the ACPD at (609) 347-5766. Information can be anonymously sent via text message to to tip411 (847411); begin the text with ACPD.

