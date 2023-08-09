One-of-a-kind Roaring ’20s casino night gala coming to NJ

Just as summer fun ends, the fall fun begins in Middlesex County.

You can step into the glamorous world of The Great Gatsby Gala, hosted at Jockey Hollow Bar + Kitchen on Friday, Oct. 13, from 7 to 11 p.m. This extraordinary evening promises an immersive experience of glamour and entertainment, transporting guests to the vibrant era of the 1920s.

Prepare to be dazzled by outstanding performances, signature cocktails, and live music at what will surely be an unforgettable night. The event boasts an 8-piece band flapper performances, a live violinist act, a DJ spinning tunes, and an array of surprises, including a cigar host, roulette, and blackjack tables.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their finest black tie or flapper attire, as there’ll be a $500 prize awarded to the best-dressed "couple" that embodies the spirit of the 1920s theme.

Early bird tickets are currently available, but they're in high demand, so grab the opportunity before they're gone!

Here are the details:

👔 Date and Time: Friday, October 13th, 7 p.m.-11 p.m.

👔 Open Bar & Hor D'oeuvres: 7pm-9pm

👔 Live Entertainment: Enjoy an 8-piece band with male and female lead singers (7 p.m.-9 p.m.), a DJ spinning from 9 p.m.-11 p.m., and flapper performances throughout the night.

👔 Exclusive Experiences: Immerse yourself in a live violinist act, learn the art of cigar rolling, and try your luck at the roulette and blackjack tables.

👔 Culinary Delights: Savor a selection of specially crafted cocktails, each designed to tantalize your taste buds.

👔 Dress Code: Embrace the elegance of the occasion by dressing in black tie or flapper attire.

So reserve your spot now for this fun trip back in time. Earlybird tickets are $250 but will increase to $300 after the first 400 tickets are sold.

For further information and ticket reservations, click here.

