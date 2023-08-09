Of all the things Jersey is known for, our produce is something that always makes us proud.

Just the other weekend, my folks were in Woodbine visiting their beach bungalow camper near Sea Isle City.

Get our free mobile app

For dinner one night we picked up a few ears of corn to go with our chicken and it's no surprise that my mom said it was the best corn she'd ever had.

It's Jersey corn, what else would you expect?

Corn isn't the only thing that comes from the ground in Jersey that's mouthwatering and delicious.

Photo by Joanna Kosinska on Unsplash Photo by Joanna Kosinska on Unsplash loading...

Of course, we're also known for our tomatoes, but our blueberries are also something worth being proud of as well.

And there's nothing more fun than spending an afternoon at one of the best blueberry farms in New Jersey picking your own crop of berries.

This NJ Farm IS Being Called One Of The Best To Pick Your Own Blueberries.

There are only a handful of places in the Garden State where you can pick your own berries, and one of the best can be found in Hammonton.

They've got over 30 varieties of blueberries, and when you pick your own you pay by the weight so it's a pretty affordable activity.

Only in your state claims that DiMeo Farms in Hammonton New Jersey is one of the best farms in the state to pick your own blueberries at.

Photo by Mario Mendez on Unsplash Photo by Mario Mendez on Unsplash loading...

They play relaxing blueberry-picking music while you pick your berries, plus with all the acreage, you can also check out some of their trails and kayaking nearby when you visit.

Located at 3101 Nesco Road, it seems like the perfect day trip as we get ready to close out another summer.