Authorities in Cape May County are accusing a deputy sheriff officer from the suburbs of Philadelphia with distributing and possessing child porn.

57-year-old James Christopher Buckley of Gilbertsville, PA, has been charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child/distribution of child pornography and third-degree endangerment/possession of child pornography.

According to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, an investigation stemmed from a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that revealed an unidentified person, later identified as Buckley, "possessed and distributed various images of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) via his icloud account."

This allegedly occurred at Buckley's vacation home in Wildwood.

On February 20th, Buckley was arrested and it was learned that he was employed as a deputy sheriff officer with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Pennsylvania.

As of earlier this week, Buckley was being held in the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending court proceedings.

Those convicted of second-degree crimes in New Jersey potentially face five to ten years in prison and three to five years on third-degree charges.

This investigation is part of an ongoing effort by the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office's ICAC Task Force, which investigates and prosecutes those involved in the exploitation of children and those who possess or distribute child sexual assault materials.

Officials urge residents to submit tips of such activity by calling (609) 465-1135 or Cape May County Crime Stoppers at (609) 889-3597.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.